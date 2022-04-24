Sports

NFF more flamboyant than the league –Soname

Proprietor of Remo Stars, one of the clubs playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League, Kunle Soname, has said it is only in Nigeria that the football federation continue to get more attention than the leagues in the country.

 

Speaking in Ikenne, the home of Remo Stars, the former Executive Chairman of Ikosi-isheri Local Council in Lagos State said until the league is given the needed attention, the country will continue to experience sporadic success.

When asked if he will one day contest for the position of the Nigeria Football Federation president,

 

Soname said he will rather continue his investment in football development at the grassroots level especially with his Beyond Limit Academy in Ikenne, O g u n – State. “ N o , you will not (see me contesting for NFF president). It’s only in places like this that the NFF is more flamboyant than the league itself,” he said. “What we need to address is the league itself, the NPFL, when it thrives every other thing will follow. Until we settle the issue of structured football in Nigeria, NFF is just a waste of time.

 

“Yes, we have some successes but it is sporadic. Today we succeed, tomorrow we will not. If you want a sustained success, you have to build the foundation for it. The league must be very strong if not it won’t work.

 

“That’s when you will see people who have never been to Nigeria, I don’t want to say they don’t have affiliation with Nigeria, they were just born to Nigerian parents, but have never been here.

 

Even if they lose matches, it’s not the same as we that live here and know that if I don’t play well, there would be repercussion

 

