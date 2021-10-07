NFF mourns as former Eagles’ Media Officer dies

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed the death of the former Super Eagles media officer, Ben Alaiya. Alaiya was the media officer of the national team between 2011 and 2015 before he was replaced by Toyin Ibitoye. He served under the late Stephen Keshi who was the coach of the team during thetimeandwasabackroom staff when Nigeria won the 2013 African Cup of Nations in South Africa.

A statement on the Instagram handle of the Super Eagles yesterday reads, “We are sad to announce the sudden passing of our former Media Officer, Mr Benjamin Alaiya. May his soul Rest In Peace and our thoughtsarewithhisfamily.” “Ben worked very hard in his role as Super Eagles’ media officer and was always a jolly good fellow. He was very professional and dedicated.

This is quite sad. Ourheartsgooutto his young wifeandthechildren. Wepray thatGodwillgranthimeternal rest and also give the family and other loved ones he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss. It is devastating,” the Secretary-General of the NFF Muhammed Sanusi said

Like this: Like Loading...