NFF mourns as former Eagles’ Media Officer dies

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed the death of the former Super Eagles media officer, Ben Alaiya. Alaiya was the media officer of the national team between 2011 and 2015 before he was replaced by Toyin Ibitoye. He served under the late Stephen Keshi who was the coach of the team during thetimeandwasabackroom staff when Nigeria won the 2013 African Cup of Nations in South Africa.

A statement on the Instagram handle of the Super Eagles yesterday reads, “We are sad to announce the sudden passing of our former Media Officer, Mr Benjamin Alaiya. May his soul Rest In Peace and our thoughtsarewithhisfamily.” “Ben worked very hard in his role as Super Eagles’ media officer and was always a jolly good fellow. He was very professional and dedicated.

This is quite sad. Ourheartsgooutto his young wifeandthechildren. Wepray thatGodwillgranthimeternal rest and also give the family and other loved ones he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss. It is devastating,” the Secretary-General of the NFF Muhammed Sanusi said

Sports

Europa League: Slavia Prague stun Arsenal with stoppage time equaliser

Posted on Author Reporter

  Slavia Prague scored a dramatic stoppage time equaliser to leave Arsenal’s Europa League ambitions hanging in the balance. Substitute Nicolas Pepe thought he had earned the Gunners a slender quarter-final first-leg advantage when he broke the deadlock in the 86th minute, reports the BBC. But Tomas Holes headed home in the dying moments of […]
Sports

We must keep fighting against racism, says Southgate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Gareth Southgate says his England team have to “keep fighting that battle” against racism, after players were abused during the 4-0 win in Hungary. Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings after Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were targeted in Budapest. Manager Southgate praised his players for their “incredibly mature” response.   “I think they feel supported by […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: US drops sprinter, Richardson, from relay team

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will not run in the US Olympic 4×100-metre relay team after she accepted a one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis. The 21-year-old won the 100m at the US Olympic trials in Oregon in June and earlier this year ran the sixth-fastest time in history, reports the BBC. Supporters of the Texan […]

