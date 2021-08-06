NFF mourns ex-president, Dominic Oneya

The Nigeria football firmament was badly shaken on Thursday after news filtered in that a former Chairman of then Nigeria Football. Association, Brigadier-General Dominic Obukadata Oneya (rtd) had died. He was 73. General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, who broke the sad news, said he was devastated beyond words because he spoke to the revered former military chieftain on Wednesday – a matter of hours earlier. “We spoke on Wednesday because I conveyed to him information that the NFF had appointed him as Match Commissioner for the men’s AITEO Cup final coming up on Sunday in Benin City. He told me he would prefer to drive down to Benin from Warri on Sunday morning. He sounded healthy and full of life. May his soul rest in peace.” Ebullient, avuncular, unclamorous, diligent, a lover of people and a stickler for excellence, Dominic Obukadata Oneya was born on 26th May 1948, and served as military administrator of Kano State between August 1996 and August 1998, when he was redeployed to Benue State in the same role, serving there until the return of democratic rule in May 1999
