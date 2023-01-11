Sports

NFF mourns passing of former Falconets' Head Coach, Dan Evumena

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday expressed “deep sorrow” at the death on Tuesday evening of former Head Coach of the U20 Girls’ National Team, Dan Evumena.
“The news of Dan Evumena’s death is too hard to take. I am still in shock. This is a young trainer who has done creditably well at Club and National levels, and still had so much in his tank with which to fertilize and nurture the growth of many more women footballers.
“The death of every human being diminishes us, especially the death of every young person. He had his life in front of him. Our prayer is that Almighty God will grant him eternal life and also grant those he has left behind, particularly his young family, the fortitude to bear the big loss,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said in Abuja.
Thenff.com learnt that the former Falconets’ chief strategist was hospitalised for a few days but did not recover from the ailment.
Evumena served as Assistant Coach of the Super Falcons before his upliftment as Head Coach of the U20 Girls.
As Head Coach of the Falconets, he steered the team to the quarter finals of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Chile in 2008, before the squad lost to France.

 

