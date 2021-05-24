Sports

NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ Coach Adamu ‘Ejo

The Nigeria Football Federation says it was immensely pained by news of the death of Head Coach of the Beach Soccer National Team (Supersand Eagles), Audu Adamu on Saturday. ‘Ejo’, who has led the Supersand Eagles to several FIFA World Cup and Beach Soccer AFCON campaigns, lost the battle against diabetes on Saturday evening.

 

“It is very painful for us at the NFF. Coach Adamu was a very dedicated head of the technical crew of our Beach Soccer Team. He won several laurels with the team and was a highly disciplined and dedicated individual.

 

“The NFF never had any serious issues with him all through the years he spent with the Supersand Eagles. He did his job quietly and never courted undue limelight. He was very hard working, energetic and committed to beach soccer, and was simple, humble and humane. Nigerian Football will miss him.

 

“We love him but God loves him more. We pray that God grants him eternal rest and also grant the family and loved ones he has left behind eternal rest,” said NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohamamed Sanusi.

