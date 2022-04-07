Sports

NFF mourns the passing of FIFA referee Okubule

The Nigeria Football Federation has commiserated with the Nigeria Referees Association and the immediate family of former FIFA referee Festus Bolaji Okubule, who died in Lagos yesterday evening at the age of 80. Okubule, who was the second Nigerian referee to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations after Sunny Woghiren in 1974, was nicknamed ‘Showboy’ for his demonstrative stance on the pitch and his immaculate dressing. He refereed at the 1986 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt. “Festus Bolaji Okubule was an icon of the whistle and a man of high integrity. It is quite sad that the list of veterans and pacesetters of Nigeria Football keeps depleting, steadily. We pray that God grants the late Okubule eternal rest and also grant those he has left behind the fortitude to bear the loss,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said on Wednesday. After he retired from active refereeing, Festus Bolaji Okubule continued to serve the game, contributing as member of several committees and panels constituted with the objective of improving the lot of Nigeria Football.

 

