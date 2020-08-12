NFF mourns U15 boys’ Coach, Danladi Nasidi

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has consoled the family of the Head Coach of the U15 Boys’ National Team (Future Eagles), Mr. Danladi Nasidi who died in the early hours of Wednesday and buried same day.

Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’ paid glowing tributes to the one-time assistant coach of the Super Falcons, saying: “Nasidi gave his all for the nation and served passionately, diligently and creditably in every role he found himself.

“It is a very sad day for Nigerian football, because Nasidi has been playing a huge role in grassroots development programmes for our football. He was very passionate about youth football and has moulded our U15 boys into a solid and formidable unit over the years. We will surely miss him.

“He was someone who evinced passion for youth and development everytime and everywhere you met him. I am crestfallen. When I started my journey into football administration, Nasidi was one of the coaches who spurred me into investing in grassroots development. His passion was infective.”

Nasidi, who was born on January 1, 1952, hailed from Niger State, and was among the elite corp of coaches in the country who had the CAF ‘A’ Licence.

In 1994, he rescued Lagos darling team, Stationery Stores from certain relegation, and was Head Coach of the National Team of Gabon in 1986. He coached Minna’s darling club, Niger Tornadoes for several years.

He led the U15 boys to silver medal finish at the African Games in Algiers two years ago. He was First Assistant to Head Coach Ismailia Mabo as the Super Falcons reached the quarter finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in USA in 1999.

