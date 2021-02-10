Sports

NFF mourns Yisa Sofoluwe

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed utter shock and sorrow at the death on Tuesday night of former Nigeria defender Yisa Sofoluwe, who passed on at the age of 53 few days after being diagnosed of cerebral atrophy.

President of the NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, said he was nonplussed after receiving report that the former defender, nicknamed ‘Dean of Defence’ by the legendary commentator Ernest Okonkwo, had breathed his last just when the process had been activated for a medical operation on him.

“It is another sad, sad day. Just a couple of weeks ago, we were lamenting the loss of former goalkeeper and coach Joseph Erico. Now Yisa Sofoluwe. That man was a gem in the green-and-white and did his very best for Nigeria whenever he was on the field. Personally, I have sweet memories of Yisa Sofoluwe.

“It is more painful that he left just when help was coming to him from everywhere and the process was on to rectify his medical condition. We loved him but God loves him more. May his soul rest in peace.”

Lithe, versatile, unglamorous and ever-alert, Sofoluwe first wore Nigeria’s colours during the qualifying series for the 1983 FIFA World Youth Championship (now FIFA U20 World Cup) in Mexico. He was a key figure in that squad that became the first Nigeria team to feature at a FIFA-organised championship. The Flying Eagles defeated old Soviet Union, lost to Brazil and drew with The Netherlands, narrowly failing to make the knockout stage.

The same year, he won his first senior cap, in a 1984 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Morocco in Benin City, which ended scoreless. The return leg in Rabat also ended scoreless, but Nigeria triumphed 4-3 after penalty shootout to qualify for Cote d’Ivoire ’84.

Sofoluwe played a notable role in the Green Eagles squad that finished as runner-up in Cote d’Ivoire, winning Nigeria’s first silver medal at the AFCON, and was also a force in the team that repeated the feat in Morocco four years later. He won a total of 40 caps for the Nigeria senior team, scoring one goal – in a 1986 World Cup qualifying match against Kenya in Lagos on April 20, 1985 that Nigeria won 3-1.

The hardworking defender played his club football for ITT FC, Abiola Babes FC, Shooting Stars FC and Gateway FC.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Salah scores brace as Liverpool down Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

*Man City thump Magpies; wins for Burnley, Sheffield Utd Liverpool continued their relentless pursuit of a Premier League points record with victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium. The newly-crowned champions looked on course to secure three more points with ease when they went two up inside eight minutes as Brighton, with sights set on […]
Sports

EPL: Wolves win maintains Europa League hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Everton dent Sheffield Utd’s Euro Hope’s, as Brighton hold Newcastle Wolves eased past a hapless Crystal Palace side in the Premier League to maintain hopes of playing Europa League football next season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side move back above Tottenham into sixth place and victory at Chelsea in their final league game on Sunday […]
Sports

Shapovalov sets Canadian record at US Open

Posted on Author Reporter

  Denis Shapovalov has become the first Canadian man to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals in the Open era. He booked the last eight ticket early Monday after rallying from a terrible first set tie-break loss to beat David Goffin 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 6-3 in New York. He will next face Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica