NFF moves for Cameroon’s Nations Cup coach sacked by Eto’o

…meets with technical committee today to appoint national teams’ coaches

The Nigeria Football Federation has entered into advanced talks with Portuguese coach Toni Conceicao on the possibility of becoming the next Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles. Conceicao was in charge of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon which finished third at the last African Cup of Nations hosted by the country. Sources said no deals had been struck with the coach already as the NFF is still talking to his representatives but he has been identified as the leading candidate in the race to get a new coach. The federation’s chieftains were said to have been convinced about the ability of the coach to revive the Eagles largely due to the impressive work he did with the Lions. “He led the Indomitable Lions against the Super Eagles twice without a loss and the NFF fell in love with the way he sets up his team. The football authorities were also impressed with the way Cameroon played at the last AFCON and are convinced he can replicate that with the Eagles,” a source said. Our correspondent learnt the decision on his choice will be finalised when the NFF meets with its technical committee members today (Friday). The technical committee held a meeting in about three years despite many decisions being linked to them but our correspondent learnt that they will meet with the leadership of the federation today. SMS sent to members, a copy of which w a s seen by our correspondent read: “Good afternoon sir. I am directed to invite you to a physical Technical Committee meeting scheduled for Friday, April 8, 3pm at the Boardroom of the General Secretary. The Agenda is to recommend Coaches for all then National teams to the Executive Board. Endeavour to attend pls. Safe trip as you come.”

