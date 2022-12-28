NFF moves to convince Fulham star Adarabioyo to play for Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has scaled up its move to convince Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo to pledge his allegiance to the country of his father. Adarabioyo has been on the NFF’s radar since his days at Manchester City but the desire of the defender to play for the England national team, having featured at various youth levels has frustrated Nigeria’s efforts at getting him.

However, with the defender’s chances of featuring in the Three Lions squad becoming slimmer, the NFF has found it the proper time to reapproach the defender for further discussion on changing his nationality. Sources said the NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen was on Monday detailed by the federation to meet with the player as well as another target Malcolm Eboiwei of Crystal in London for further discussion.

Eguavoen was said to have watched the English Premier League match between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park but the two players were unused substitutes as the Cottagers ran away with the victory. The conversation between the players and Eguavoen was said to be fruitful as the players are expected to take decisions on their international future soon.

