Sports

NFF moves to convince Fulham star Adarabioyo to play for Eagles

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has scaled up its move to convince Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo to pledge his allegiance to the country of his father. Adarabioyo has been on the NFF’s radar since his days at Manchester City but the desire of the defender to play for the England national team, having featured at various youth levels has frustrated Nigeria’s efforts at getting him.

However, with the defender’s chances of featuring in the Three Lions squad becoming slimmer, the NFF has found it the proper time to reapproach the defender for further discussion on changing his nationality. Sources said the NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen was on Monday detailed by the federation to meet with the player as well as another target Malcolm Eboiwei of Crystal in London for further discussion.

Eguavoen was said to have watched the English Premier League match between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park but the two players were unused substitutes as the Cottagers ran away with the victory. The conversation between the players and Eguavoen was said to be fruitful as the players are expected to take decisions on their international future soon.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Moffi, others get late Eagles call-ups

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

…as Peseiro promises to win 4th AFCON title FC Lorient duo of Terem Moffi and Innocent Bonke as well as Israel-based goalkeeper, Adebayo Adeleye, have been handed late call-ups to the Super Eagles for forthcoming friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador in the USA. This is the first call-up for goalkeeper Adeleye. This followed the withdrawal […]
Sports

World Cup Failure: We’re sorry for your pains, Osimhen apologises to Nigerians

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has officially tendered an apology to Nigerians for their failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, vowing that the squad would compensate their teeming fans with consistently great performances in all their matches from now. The Super Eagles were paired with their regional rivals Ghana in the final […]
Sports

EPL: Salah hat-trick sinks Leeds in thriller; wins for Palace, Arsenal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Leeds United made a dramatic return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence as they produced a magnificent display only to lose to a late penalty in a thriller against champions Liverpool at Anfield.   Liverpool, back in action after winning their first title in 30 years, led three times but were pegged back […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica