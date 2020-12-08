Sports

NFF must look beyond Rohr, says Disu

As reactions continue to trail the dismal performance of the Super Eagles in their last back-to-back Cameroon 2021 AFCON qualifier against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, ex junior international, Tajudeen Disu, has advised the Nigeria Football Federation to get another coach for the senior national team

 

He said the German tactician had lost focus and does not have what it takes to handle the national team. He said that the last qualifiers exposed the technical deficiencies of the coach and as such should be shown the exit door warning that allowing him to continue to thinker the national team will have adverse effect on Nigerian football.

 

“It’s unfortunate that we have a coach who is still experimenting with players after more than four years at the saddle. How can one explain that up till this moment, Rohr does not have a first team rather he prefers inviting new crop of players for every match and to make matters worse, he does not believe in home-based players.

 

“To me, he has outlived his usefulness and must be fired to restore sanity in our football,” noted the former Abiola Babes of Abeokuta defender.

 

Disu who was a member of the Flying Eagles squad to the 1983 FIFA U~20 World Cup in Mexico, expressed worry that the former Gabon and Burkina~Faso handler does not know when to make substitution and even he does, he makes the wrong changes which disorganises the team, noting that a country like Nigeria with rich football history is not supposed to be struggling for qualifiers in a group comprising Benin Republic, Sierra Leone and Lesotho insisting that NFF must take urgent action to salvage the situation.

