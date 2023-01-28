NFF must save Falcons from Waldrum’s lethargic nature

The poor results posted by the senior national football teams in 2022 are still fresh in the memory of Nigerians. The Qatar 2022 World Cup has come and gone with Argentina emerging champions as the South Americans also were proud of the global feat achieved by Lionel Messi who, no doubt,

gave so much to the game in the past one decade. Also at the World Cup, another African country, Morocco, created history to become the first team on the continent to play in the semifinal of the Copa Mundial. Even though the Moroccans eventually lost the bronze medal match, many football lovers in the country would have been happy to see the Super Eagles achieve such amazing feat based on the enormous talents God has blessed Nigeria with. The rest, they say, is history and in the past few weeks many keen analysts of the game have advised the Nigeria Football Federation to start preparation for the next World Cup now with a good plan with the managers of the senior national team. No one seems to be listening to this until the qualifiers come and it will be business as usual…

On the other hand, the women’s national football team, the Super Falcons, fell like a pack of cards at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. It was indeed the first time that the country failed to win any shade of medal at the competition on the continent. The nine-time champions lost three matches in just one tournament. South Africa defeated Nigeria in the group stage only for the country to also lose on penalties 5-4 to hosts Morocco. In the Third Place match, the Falcons again crumbled 1-0 to Zambia to finish fourth in the competition. It has never been that bad for the nine-time champions of Africa.

The only good thing was the qualification ticket earned for the FIFA World Cup taking place later in this year. Interestingly, the South African team that defeated Nigeria comprise young players just as the Moroccans also paraded agile and youthful players with absolute understanding. Falcons, with their wealth of experience and records on the continent, were unable to stop the firepower of the younger, hungrier ladies who took them on at will and also showed so much promise to be better in the future. Nigeria paraded close to 10 players who were above 30 years old in Morocco.

The expected blend of young and old was not there as we were made to believe, rather the team lacked direction, mobility and the hunger to get results. After the competition, it was stated that the entire team would be overhauled just as the position of Randy Waldrum as head coach would be evaluated.

Today, nothing has changed as Waldrum not only retained his position, he has decided to stick with the ageing players that failed to spark in Morocco. Only recently, the list for the Revelation Cup tournament to be staged in Leon, Mexico City, was released with the core of AWCON players in the fold. Hosts Mexico, Nigeria, Costa Rica and Colombia are the participating teams at the tournament in the State of Guanajuato, with matches between February 15th and 21st, and with the objective of preparing the contestants for the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

It was indeed a shock that at least eight of the players who made the country proud at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica were not picked. The team defeated France and Germany in Costa Rica. Only one player from Rivers Angels made the cut in the domestic league that has been vibrant in the past two years. The NFF seems not concerned as there is no semblance of overhauling the national women’s team.

One also wonders the role of the technical committee in all of these. Waldrum is an employee of the NFF and even if the federation will not pick players for him, the NFF can advise and give him a direction. Nigerians are tired of some of the players who have played for over 15 years in the women’s national team. Other countries on the continent have overtaken Nigeria. The Banyana Banyana team defeated Nigeria in a tournament in Lagos and also at the AWCON tournament and so it is catch-up time for the Falcons. Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Zambia and even Senegal are coming up strong and the response from Nigeria must be very strong for the country to retain her place of pride on the continent and beyond.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...