NFF names Ugbade Golden Eaglets’ coach, Salisu heads CHAN Eagles

37 years after he captained the Golden Eaglets to win the maiden U-17 FIFA World Cup, Nduka Ugbade has returned as thecoachof theteamaftertheNigeria FootballFederationannouncedhisappointment yesterday. Ugbade was an assistant coach to Manu Garba when the Golden Eaglets won the 2013 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates but he has now been handed the challenge to tutor the side, The NFF in a press statement released on Thursday, a copy of which was seen by our correspondent, Ugbade will work with Ahmad Lawal Dankoli (Assistant Coach); Omoniyi Haruna Ilerika (Assistant Coach); Yemi Daniel (Assistant Coach) and; Mohammed Nasiru Isah (Goalkeepers’ Trainer).

The Executive Committee of the NFF also approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the appointment of Salisu Yusuf as the Head Coach of the Super Eagles B (otherwise known as CHAN team) as well as the U23 (Olympics) team. Yusuf, who was Head Coach of the Super Eagles B when the team emerged runner-up in the African Nations Championship in Morocco in 2018, will work with Kennedy Boboye (Assistant Coach); Fatai Osho (Assistant Coach); Abubakar Bala Mohammed (Assistant Coach); Fidelis Ikechukwu (Assistant Coach); Eboboritse Uwejamomere (Match Analyst) and Ike Shorounmu (Goalkeepers’ Trainer) and Suleiman Shuaibu (Goalkeepers’ Trainer 2). Despite his failure to lead the team to qualification for the AFCON U-20 and FIFA World Cup, the NFF still retained Ladan Bosso as Head Coach of the Flying Eagles. He will work with former U-17 Head Coach, Fatai Amao (Assistant Coach); Oladuni Oyekale (Assistant Coach); Jolomi Atune Alli (Assistant Coach) and; Baruwa Olatunji Abideen (Goalkeepers’ Trainer).

