NFF, NIKE strategise for another world-beater apparel

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and its global brand kit-sponsor NIKE have taken a further step forward in the plan to unveil another set of kits for the Nigeria National Teams that would wow the world as did those launched on the margin of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

At a virtual meeting on Monday that had NFF President Amaju Pinnick, Vice Presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko, NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, NIKE’s Tina Salminen, David Watson and Lee Murphy, NFF Board Members Ibrahim Musa Gusau and Felix Anyansi-Agwu, as well as Ademola Olajire (Director of Communications), Alizor Chuks (Head of Marketing) and Nasiru Jibril (SA to President), finishing touches were put to the designs with observations and comments taken and NIKE officials fully briefed on the minute details of the preferences of the NFF chieftains.

The new designs were to have been launched earlier in the year, but plans went askew as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. The Super Eagles would launch the new wears during the FIFA window for international friendlies next month.

It would be recalled that American sportswear giant, NIKE received three million orders for the Super Eagles’ 2018 FIFA World Cup kit prior to the release of the jerseys into the market on May 29, 2018.

On the first day of the sales in London, United Kingdom on Friday, June 1, 2018 (which also was the eve of Nigeria’s high-profile pre-World Cup friendly with England’s Three Lions at Wembley), NIKE shops ran out of stock within one hour of putting out the jerseys.

Apart from the tremendous success on the counter, NIKE has continued to express its delight with the running agreement with the NFF, initially signed in London in April 2015, with the various Nigeria National Teams qualifying for major competitions and impressing at continental championships.

