NFF owes Eagles Peseiro $420,000

Coach yet to receive salary in six months

More facts have emerged regarding the non-payment of the salary of the Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro as the Nigeria Football Federation is owing the coach to the tune of $420,000. New Telegraph had last week reported that the coach was ready for a showdown with the new NFF boss Ibrahim Gusau regarding his outstanding salary and South Africa-based journalist Osasu Obayiuwana confirmed that Peseiro who was appointed Eagles coach in May 2022 on a monthly pay of $70,000 had not been paid for the last six months. The former NFF president Amaju Pinnick engaged the coach amid criticisms over his track record. It was further reported that unlike previously where a sponsor covered the salaries of the Eagles coach, the Federal Government will now be paying him. The NFF is currently paying off the backlog of outstanding salaries of former Eagles coach Gernot Rohr following the intervention of the world football governing body FIFA.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...