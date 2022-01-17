Sports

NFF, Pamodzi warn corporate bodies over ambush marketing

The Nigeria Football Federationand itsmarketing consultants, Pamodzi Sports Marketing Limitedyesterday issued a stern warning to all businesses and corporates engaging or planning to engage in ambush marketing and deceptive advertising around the Super Eagles’ campaign at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon to desist or face legal battles.

 

Chairman/Chief Executive of Pamodzi Sports Marketing Limited, Chief Mike ItemuagborsaidtheNFFand his company are irked by the activitiesof somecorporates who have opted to surreptitiously reap where they did not sow by identifying with the Super Eagles’ brand in anillegitimateandcontemptible manner.

 

“We have seen one company calling itself ‘PopCola’ and usingtheSuperEagles’group photo fornewspaper advertisement, and relating it to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

 

It is a dastard move and they should be ready to face a legal battle if they do not tender public apology within the next 48 hours and desist from such despicable chicanery. Another company calls itself ‘Trophy’ and did a similar ambush, he said

 

