NFF: Pinnick hands over as Gusau assumes duty

The Newly-elected President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau, officially assumed duty on Tuesday with the board holding its first meeting. The meeting came after erstwhile President Amaju Pinnick formally handed over power to Gusau at the Sunday Dankaro Headquarters of the soccer house with some board members in attendance. Speaking after the board meeting, Gusau said they had a fruitful discussion on how to move the federation forward from its present position to return the sport to its past glorious position in the continent and the world.

He disclosed that the board also discussed about a new agenda for the game in the country as well as other vital issues militating against it in the country. “We are set to go, we members had a fruitful discussion and we will deliberate further in our subsequent meetings,” he said. Meanwhile, the former President, Amaju Pinnick urged all sundries to offer the new board the required support to enable it to succeed in its goal just as he asked for forgiveness from whomever he might be offended in the course of his 8 years in office.

 

