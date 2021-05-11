Sports

NFF plans Germany friendly for Eagles

The Super Eagles may play a high-profile friendly match with Germany during the next FIFA window in June, New Telegraph can confirm.

 

The Nigeria Football Federation has been working on friendly matches for the team after the world football governing body FIFA sanctioned the postponement of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers in Africa from June to September.

Sources in the federation told our correspondent that both Germany and Nigerian football authorities are currently studying the proposals and an agreement could be reached anytime soon.

“The idea of the friendly is appealing to Germany as they seek to add an African team to the list of the matches they plan to play ahead of Euro Championships which starts in June. The match is likely going to hold in Austria. There are other options the NFF is looking at but it seems this one is likely going to happen,” one of the sources said.

The NFF is also said to be talking to Senegal and Cameroon for friendlies and our correspondent also learnt that that the team may even play in a four-nation tournament also in Austria.

