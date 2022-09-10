NFF Presidency: Dikko battles to exorcise corruption allegations, poor performance

When he forayed into football administration in 2004, obviously Shehu Dikko had a big vision of emerging the numero uno in the management of the beautiful game in the country one day. He is just a step toward realising that ambition but truth be told, it is becoming increasingly a tall order for the cerebral administrator to become the next President of the Nigeria Football Federation because of the deluge of baggage that has trailed him to this point.

He was supposed to be crowned at the Elective Congress held in Warri, Delta State, eight years ago; he was the overwhelming favourite of the members of the electorate but fate and intense intrigues turned the tide against him; he was not even allowed to reach the venue of the election as it was alleged that higher forces stopped him from making the trip and forced him to declare his intention to pull out of the race. That is the power of Nigerian politics, it reflects in all areas of Nigeria’s national life.

It has become a history that Amaju Pinnick won the election and immediately extended the hands of fellowship to Dikko by naming him the CEO of the emerging professional league, the chairman of the League Management Company, Nduka Irabor, was later pushed aside so that DIkko could assume full control of the entity. However, that signalled the beginning of the problem that is bedevilling Dikko’s candidacy today because he is being rated by the performance of the league under his charge. Many of his critics are asking questions about how a league he has superintended over no longer has title sponsors despite inheriting one in 2014 when he took over. There is also the question of how a television licence holder quit under his charge and matches are no longer on television.

They said the fortunes of Nigerian clubs on the continent have continued to nosedive because of the lack of competitiveness and he is also accused of not doing well to tackle hooliganism, match-fixing and drug abuse by players. Dikko was also accused of concentrating on helping Amaju Pinnick run the larger football community to the detriment of his primary assignment of developing the league. The biggest challenge against his candidacy is the plethora of corruption allegations hangi n g on his neck.

He is still under investigation by the anti-graft agencies including the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged mismanagement and embezzlement of funds meant for the development of football. His sojourn into football administration started on a large scale in 2004, when he started as the FIFA Goal Project Manager (Nigeria), organising several club tours between Portsmouth FC and Manchester United (both in England), alongside Kano Pillars FC (Nigeria). In 2008, he was hired as a consultant to the sports committee of the Nigerian House of Representatives, where he served till 2011. While he was consulting for the government, he assisted in drafting the National Sports Commission Bill.

He was later appointed as the secretary of the Super Eagles Bonus Row and Code of Conduct Drafting Committee from 2012 to 2013. According to Dikko, his mission at the Glass House is to lead and govern the NFF with integrity; promote participation at all levels; ensure the standard and financial wellbeing of the game; foster development at all levels; and effectively represent the game, at home and abroad. He also said on his official page website, “If elected President, my administration plans to drive for financial autonomy for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) through innovative commercial programmes.

We will therefore encourage private sector participation at all levels, while also establishing a true and collaborative partnership with the government.” Dikko said part of his strategy for achieving this target is to champion an aggressive marketing and business programme. “This will take into account the need for the NFF to get maximum revenues from their commercial properties, exploit opportunities to substantially increase revenues from the television broadcast of the federation’s various competitions as well as set up a licensing and merchandising project for the country’s national team.” Born in Kaduna State, Dikko attended Ahmadu Bello University, Kaduna State, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Quantity Surveying. He also obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Management, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the same university.

