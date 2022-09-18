Sports

NFF Presidency: Emeruwa meets South East delegates

Posted on

In continuation of his wide consultation with critical stakeholders in Nigeria football irrespective of the recent development in the football family, frontrunner in the forthcoming Nigeria Football Federation Presidential Election, Christian Emeruwa, on Friday, September 16, held a strategic meeting with the South East Caucus of the federation to present his strategic plans to create a viable football economy that will benefit stakeholders if voted into office.

The Friday’s meeting which took place at the posh Swiss-Charlton Hotels in the Coal City, Enugu was attended by the Ebonyi State Football Association Chairman, Senator Obinna Ogba; Enugu State FA Chairman, Tony Ugwu and Anambra State FA Chairman, Chikelue Iloenyosi. Also in attendance are the Vice Chairman of Ebonyi State FA and the South East representative in the Nigerian National League (NNL) Board, Mr. Chidi Emmanuel Okonkwo.

The interactive meeting saw Emeruwa presenting his football plans, as he explained the current situation of football in Nigeria and how he intends to improve on what is currently on ground.

The Head of Safety and Security Department of Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) in Cairo, Egypt revealed how he intends to improve on what is currently on ground taking all the enumerated steps in his strategic documents which he presented to the August gathering.

There was also full discussions and deliberation on the prospects and opportunity in the upcoming NFF Elective Congress in Benin City, Edo state capital

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

