Sports

NFF Presidency: Pinnick bows to pressure, finally pulls out of race

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

How three Govs, monarch rejected pleas to salvage ambition 

 

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, may have bowed to the pressure to drop his third term ambition as he announced yesterday that he will not offer himself up for reelection at the next NFF polls.

 

The NFF boss who became the first Nigerian to successfully run for two terms, in an interview on Arise TV on Monday, publicly declared he would not run for the post again, pledging to work with whoever emerges as president.

 

“Third term, no, no. I am fine and I’m telling you that as there are so many Nigerians that are capable to run the Nigerian football. “I will assist and work with whoever emerges as the new Nigeria Football Federation President and that’s my promise.

 

I’ll intervene but never interfere,” Pinnick replied when put on the spot on whether he would seek to continue in office. The rumour of his third term bid gained more traction at the weekend when he told a news outlet in Nairobi, Kenya, that influential Nigerians were mounting pressure on him to contest for the third term.

 

The statement from the NFF boss was a complete departure from his earlier remarks in March, shortly after the Super Eagles failed to pick the World Cup ticket when said he had decided to listen to the advice of his family who want him to quit the job.

 

The FIFA Council member told a Kenyan newspaper on the sidelines of the CAF General Assembly, that, “I had initially decided not to vie, but I have been receiving several calls from very influential Nigerians as well as genuine lovers of the sport urging me to seek another term. It is within the law and I will decide about it when the right time comes.”

 

M e a n – while, more  facts have emerged on why the former Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission decided to abandon his third term bid. Sources in the federation reliably told our correspondent that Pinnick’s efforts to get three state Governors and an influential monarch to support his bid met a brick wall.

 

“He had approached them to speak to the powers that be in the Presidency on the need to endorse his third term agenda but all of them pointedly told him the mood in the country supports the idea of having a new person running the affairs of football in the country.

 

One of them even told him he was constrained by the fact that Pinnick himself had said he would not run and it is a moral burden for him to advance another course that is against the earlier position. Since he found out he has lost the full grip of the NFF Congress and he didn’t get the endorsement of the powerful people, he decided to throw in the towel,” the source said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Super Eagles stars whose marriages crashed in bitter ways

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

With deep pockets and popularity, footballers are attracted to women. However, some Super Eagles players were unlucky with their love lives and the following stars saw their marriages crashed in bitter ways. Taribo West Taribo is one of the best defenders to have played for the Super Eagles; he also had a stellar club career […]
Sports

Chelsea accept Roma’s £40m transfer bid for Abraham

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chelsea have accepted a transfer bid for Tammy Abraham from Roma in the region of £40 million (£34m/$47m) that will allow the Blues to have a buy-back clause, Goal understands. Roma’s General Manager Tiago Pinto is keen to complete the deal quickly, with Edin Dzeko set to leave for Inter as a replacement for Chelsea-bound […]
Sports

Buhari felicitates with Sports Minister Dare at 55

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare on the occasion of his 55th birthday. The President thanked the Minister for the positive energy, patriotism and the invaluable contributions he brings in manning a very important ministry, which is strategic in moulding a better future for the country […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica