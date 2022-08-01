NFF Presidency: Sultan of Sokoto did not endorse anyone – Investigation

Contrary to a recent report stating that the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has endorsed one of the aspirants for the forthcoming elections of the Nigeria Football Federation, investigations have revealed it was all false.

According to the report, the Sultan of Sokoto gave his support to one of the candidates running for elections to become the next President of the NFF during a visit last week.

Indeed the candidate also boasted of having the endorsement of three northern state governors in a bid to win the elections which is yet to have a fixed date or template for the transition.

Authoritative sources from the Palace of the Sultan of Sokoto on Sunday said: “As a policy, the Sultan welcomes all Nigerians and foreigners alike and indeed all men and women of goodwill who come to pay home and seek his blessings but does not endorse candidates involved in a political contest for office be it football or social circles.

The source made reference to even President Muhammadu Buhari, when he received Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Gov Umahi, Gov Ayade who all went to seek his blessings. Eventually the presidential primaries decided the matter.

Ace broadcaster and the Kogunan Sokoto, Dr Danladi Bako, also responded on the issue at the weekend by corroborating the findings by our reporter.

Bako said: “The Sultan does not get involved in elections of any sort. Be it political, social or traditional office, neither does he have preferred nor favoured candidate. People do a lot of name – dropping to mislead the public.”

As the NFF Presidential elections draws closer, desperation is setting in for some contestants. It is hoped that as directed by the Federal Government the NFF Congress will have the final say.

It will be recalled that only at the weekend the Ministry of Sports again stated that it was watching with keen interest the lack of activity in the NFF which does not suggest any plan to stage an election in September 2022.

