NFF Presidency: The cap fits Akinwunmi –Danladi Bako

Ace broadcaster, Dr Danladi Bako has said the First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Seyi Akinwunmi is best man to lead the beleaguered NFF from the ‘present pathetic state of our football’ given his temperament , capacity and credibility .

 

With fresh NFF elections due in September, Bako who served as Senior Special Assistant to Minister of Youth & Sports Development between 1995 and 1998 , says it is about time the NFF is populated by people with ‘higher integrity quotient and untainted character’; adding there’s no other person than Akinwunmi to lead the NFF out of its current poor stable.

 

“This is to notify the general public, stakeholders and footballers alike that after due interrogation and assessment of the state of Nigeria’s football, I have resolved to take a position on the future of the leadership question at the Nigerian Football Federation as the election of a new Executive Committee draws closer,” the former Sokoto FA Chairman noted in a statement.

 

He continued: “Realizing that in the last eight years the senior national team has not won a trophy; realizing that the progress at the age- grade national teams have been erratic ;realising that the NPFL and NNL Football matches are very poorly covered for television , indeed it’s a disgrace .

 

“Realizing the need for transparency in the marketing and sponsorship deals at the NFF; it has become not only necessary but imperative to headhunt, unearth and propagate a new President, Secretary and Executive Committee of the Football Federation.”

 

Bako said the NFF must henceforth be led by someone with high moral standing in the public.

 

