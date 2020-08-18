Sports

NFF Presidency: Why I won’t contest again, by Pinnick

Posted on Author Adeolu Jonson ABUJA Comment(0)

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has stated that he will not contest again for the position of the body’s presidency for the third term because he wants to face other businesses.

 

Pinnick, who is eligible to contest for the third term in an interview said: “After this tenure as NFF president, I will not contest again even though I have the right to do so. My target is to face my other businesses after my tenure as NFF President.”

 

The former CAF Vice president confirmed he will contest for the position of CAF presidency if given the opportunity, added, however, “such ambition will only be actualised after consultations with my wife, immediate family members, NFF members and friends. If it is not possible, I will support any Nigerian interested in the seat.”

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Liverpool win eight-goal thriller with Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Man United need point for UEFA League after draw confirms Hammers’ survival Liverpool beat Chelsea in a eight-goal thriller on the night the Reds’ 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight trophy ended. Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum put them in charge before Olivier Giroud pulled one back. It […]
Sports

FA Cup: Ighalo on song as Man United squeeze past struggling Norwich

Posted on Author Reporter

Harry Maguire scored deep into extra-time as Manchester United overcame valiant 10-man Norwich to reach the FA Cup semi-finals. The England defender, who moments earlier had a header brilliantly saved by Tim Krul, reacted sharply to turn in the loose ball at the far post. The game turned on the dismissal of substitute Timm Klose […]
Sports

Champions League to be completed in ‘final eight’ format

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

This season’s Champions League and Europa League competitions will be completed in August with ‘final eight’ tournaments in Lisbon, Portugal and in cities across Germany. The Women’s Champions League will also be a knockout tournament, in northern Spain between 21 to 30 August. Competitions were suspended in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. UEFA also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: