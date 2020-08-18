NFF Presidency: Why I won’t contest again, by Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has stated that he will not contest again for the position of the body’s presidency for the third term because he wants to face other businesses.

Pinnick, who is eligible to contest for the third term in an interview said: “After this tenure as NFF president, I will not contest again even though I have the right to do so. My target is to face my other businesses after my tenure as NFF President.”

The former CAF Vice president confirmed he will contest for the position of CAF presidency if given the opportunity, added, however, “such ambition will only be actualised after consultations with my wife, immediate family members, NFF members and friends. If it is not possible, I will support any Nigerian interested in the seat.”

