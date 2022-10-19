NFF President, Gusau, to inaugurate NPFL’s IMC on Friday

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau will on Friday inaugurate the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as composed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a press statement announcing the composition of the IMC, the Youth and Sports Development Ministry stated that the move was “in line with the 10-year Football Masterplan as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari towards the revitalization of the Domestic League” and that the IMC would be in place to “oversee the affairs of the League until a proper professional League Board is put in place statutorily.”

The inauguration will take place at the NFF Conference Room inside the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Friday by 11am.

Interim Management Committee of NPFL:

Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye – Chairman

Elder Paul Bassey – Vice Chairman

Prince Davidson Owumi – Head of Operations

Hon. Kunle Soname – Member

Mr. Daniel Amokachi – Member

Mr Calvin Emeka Onwuka – Member

Mallam Aliyu Adamu – Member

Rep. of NFF – Member

Rep. of Nigeria Police – Member

Barr. Danladi Ibrahim – Member

Mr. Mohammed Nasiru Sa’idu – Member

Barr. Poubeni Ogun – Member

Awalu Baba Jada – Member

Mr. Olumide Bamiduro – Secretary

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...