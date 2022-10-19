NFF President, Gusau, to inaugurate NPFL’s IMC on Friday

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau will on Friday inaugurate the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as composed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare on behalf of the Federal Government.
In a press statement announcing the composition of the IMC, the Youth and Sports Development Ministry stated that the move was “in line with the 10-year Football Masterplan as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari towards the revitalization of the Domestic League” and that the IMC would be in place to “oversee the affairs of the League until a proper professional League Board is put in place statutorily.”
The inauguration will take place at the NFF Conference Room inside the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Friday by 11am.
Interim Management Committee of NPFL:
Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye – Chairman
Elder Paul Bassey – Vice Chairman
Prince Davidson Owumi – Head of Operations
Hon. Kunle Soname – Member
Mr. Daniel Amokachi – Member
Mr Calvin Emeka Onwuka – Member
Mallam Aliyu Adamu – Member
Rep. of NFF – Member
Rep. of Nigeria Police – Member
Barr. Danladi Ibrahim – Member
Mr. Mohammed Nasiru Sa’idu – Member
Barr. Poubeni Ogun – Member
Awalu Baba Jada – Member
Mr. Olumide Bamiduro – Secretary