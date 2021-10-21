Sports

NFF reinstates Salisu Yusuf as Eagles assistant coach

…three years after bribery scandal

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reinstalled Salisu Yusuf as the assistant coach of the Super Eagles.

The Nigerian football body broke the news in a statement on Thursday.

Yusuf has also been reinstated as the head coach of the home-based Eagles team and will assume the role on November 1.

“The Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation has approved the reinstatement of Coach Salisu Yusuf to his position as Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles and Head Coach of the Super Eagles B team, with effect from 1st November 2021,” the statement read.

“General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, disclosed on Thursday that the reinstatement of the former Kano Pillars, Enyimba FC and Rangers International FC gaffer by the NFF Board was on the recommendation of the NFF Technical Department.

“Highly respected for his match–reading ability, calm demeanour and proficiency in talent discovery and development, Yusuf, in his playing days featured for Rancher Bees of Kaduna and El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri, among others.

“Yusuf’s return to the three-time African champions coincides with the closing stages of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying second round phase and the commencement of preparations for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations finals taking place in Cameroon early next year.”

Yusuf had held the two positions until 2018, when he was caught on camera accepting a cash gift to field two players for the African of Nations Championship (CHAN).

In the video filmed for BBC African Eye by Anas Aremayaw, Ghanaian undercover reporter, the coach can be seen receiving dollars to include the players in his squad.

He was also promised 15 percent of the players’ contracts if signed by a foreign club.

Consequently, the coach was slammed with a one-year ban by NFF with a fine of $5,000.

