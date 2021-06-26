Sports

NFF, Rohr and the jamboree Mexico friendly

The Nigeria Football Federation deserves full credit for the quality of friendly games being staged for the national teams in recent times. The Super Falcons were in the United States only recently for a four-nation tourney in which Nigeria played against Jamaica, Portugal and the USA. It was a big one for the senior women’s national team. Shortly before then, the Super Eagles engaged Cameroon in back-to-back friendlies in Austria. Without evaluating the results of these matches, it is important to appreciate the efforts of the federation in keeping the national teams busy.

It is a good way of keeping the teams and the players in shape for the immediate tasks ahead of them continentally or globally. On July 3, Nigeria and Mexico will lock horns in an international friendly encounter. It is a rare one because this is off the FIFA window and this time the players plying their trade in the domestic league will be on parade for the country. According to the FIFA rankings, Mexico is 13th in the world while Nigeria is 32nd in the world. Interestingly, Mexico listed a strong team for the encounter but Nigeria has opted to feature the home-based players from the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The decision of the NFF and the overall template of the friendly encounter are issues that should disturb the average football follower. For now, the Super Eagles A players are on break and they are free to be part of the encounter. Whose decision was it to leave them out? The World Cup qualifiers will start September and it should have been a case of 50 per cent home-based and 50 per cent foreign pros just to further prepare for the Qatar 2022 games. Some of the home-based players invited are Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Ifeanyi Anaemena (Rivers United); Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United); Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa United); Uche Nwasonaya (Plateau United); Samuel Nnoshiri (Katsina United); Ekundayo Ojo (Enyimba FC) Others are Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Stephen Jude (Kwara United); Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International) and Sunday Adetunji of Rivers United.

It was nice to have Ezenwa back in the fold as the team is currently camped in Abuja in preparation for the match billed for the USA. By all indication, this looks like a jamboree trip. Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, however, came out to explain that the invited players were picked by the head of Technical Department of the NFF, Austin Eguavoen, and his assistant, Paul Aigbogun with further assistance from Salisu Yusuf and Imama Amakapabo, who are former assistants of Rohr. The head coach stated further that he would only play advisory role in the forthcoming encounter.

The entire dynamics of the game is just funny because the only advantage one can think of is the exposure of home-based players and also a big avenue to prepare them for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) which is not near. CHAN tournament was played earlier this year in Cameroon and the next edition should be in 2023. And it’s a surprise that the NFF is setting up this friendly for the domestic league players at a time they do not need it. Before the next CHAN, some of the players going for the Mexico friendly would have gone abroad and not eligible for the tournament.

The way Rohr has been talking is like the match is of no importance to him and so what is the point of staging it with 100% domestic league players? Going forward, will Eguavoen and the technical department have any influence on the Eagles A team? What is the motive of the friendly encounter with Mexico? No doubt, some money will be expended by the federation on logistics, tickets and bonuses but the match is of NO VALUE in reality. The fixture itself is of quality but Nigeria’s approach leaves much to be desired. Nigeria will have Cape Verde, Liberia and Central African Republic to contend with in the World Cup qualifiers, that should be the immediate priority but the coach and the NFF perhaps feel differently. It’s so strange to stage a match that has little or no consequence to the development of the game in the country.

I recall late Stephen Keshi and also Sunday Oliseh as Eagles coach took charge of the CHAN Eagles. After this Mexico match jamboree, Rohr should be made to always defend his list of invited players and also made to be answerable to the technical department of the federation. That is the way forward.

