Sports

NFF rolls out quarterly news magazin

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday launched a quarterly magazine that will detail the events, activities and programmes of the Federation, the various National Teams and other key aspects of Nigeria Football. The magazine will be known as NFF News.

 

General Secretary of the Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, who as head of administration is the editorin- chief of the publication, said the all-colour magazine will document for posterity the activities, events and programmes of the NFF, capturing and freezing in time texts and photos on major footballing issues and actions for generations to come.

 

“It will be distributed to several interests, concerns and institutions within and outside the football family, within Nigeria and internationally,” he said. “It will be of very high quality, and will be like FIFA News published by the world football –governing body.

 

It will be made available to all stakeholders, from the Presidency to the National Assembly, critical and supportive ministries, departments and agencies, our partners and sponsors, government offices in the States, the NFF Congress, local football councils, supporters of the various National Teams, our vibrant media representatives and other bodies and concerns that work or seek to work with Nigeria Football,” he said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Stunning Liverpool hit seven past Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both scored twice as Liverpool hit seven past Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Firmino, Salah, Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson were all on the scoresheet as the champions overwhelmed Roy Hodgson’s side with a stunning […]
Sports

Saints through to FA Cup fourth round

Posted on Author Reporter

  Southampton earned a straightforward win over Shrewsbury in their rearranged FA Cup third-round tie at St Mary’s. Daniel N’Lundulu opened the scoring for a much-changed Saints side with a low effort into the bottom left corner, reports the BBC. And James Ward-Prowse’s late free-kick sealed their win against a plucky Shrewsbury team. The fixture […]
Sports

Europa League: Wins for Arsenal, Leicester; shock defeat for Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

*Mourinho slams players afterwards Arsenal’s squad players impressed boss Mikel Arteta as they eventually broke Dundalk’s resistance to win their Europa League group game at Emirates Stadium. Eddie Nketiah pounced from close range to give the Gunners the lead and Joe Willock blasted a shot into the roof of the net 125 seconds later, reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica