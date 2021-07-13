NFF rolls out quarterly news magazin

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday launched a quarterly magazine that will detail the events, activities and programmes of the Federation, the various National Teams and other key aspects of Nigeria Football. The magazine will be known as NFF News.

General Secretary of the Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, who as head of administration is the editorin- chief of the publication, said the all-colour magazine will document for posterity the activities, events and programmes of the NFF, capturing and freezing in time texts and photos on major footballing issues and actions for generations to come.

“It will be distributed to several interests, concerns and institutions within and outside the football family, within Nigeria and internationally,” he said. “It will be of very high quality, and will be like FIFA News published by the world football –governing body.

It will be made available to all stakeholders, from the Presidency to the National Assembly, critical and supportive ministries, departments and agencies, our partners and sponsors, government offices in the States, the NFF Congress, local football councils, supporters of the various National Teams, our vibrant media representatives and other bodies and concerns that work or seek to work with Nigeria Football,” he said

