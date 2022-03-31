Sports

NFF sacks Eguavoen, Amuneke, others

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

….to set up new technical crew soon

Ajibade Olusesan

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday announced the dissolution of the technical crew of the Super Eagles following the failure of the team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Nigeria played 1-1 draw with Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja on Tuesday, but could not go through due to away goal deficit.

The Technical Adviser of the team Austin Eguavoen was said to have voluntarily resigned his position a development that was tacitly confirmed by the NFF in a press statement released by the NFF Director of Media, Demola Olajire on Thursday

“Following the failure of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the erstwhile Technical Adviser,  Eguavoen has stepped down from that position with immediate effect,” the statement read.

However, the federation said it has terminated the appointment of other coaches in the crew including Emmanuel Amuneke, assistant coaches Yusuf Salisu, Joseph Yobo, Paul Aigbogun and goalkeepers’ trainer Alloy Agu.

It said a new technical crew of the national team will be constituted in due time.

“The NFF has in the meantime withdrawn the two-and-half years contract offered the coaches and terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect. A new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately,” the statement read.

The NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi was also quoted in the press release to have said: “We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Awoniyi: Eagles battle ready for AFCON

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Buhari, SWAN urge team to soar in Cameroon Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, has declared the team’s readiness to excel at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations expected to kickoff this weekend in Cameroon. Speaking with newsmen, the Union Berlin of Germany star assured fans that he was ready alongside his teammates to make the […]
Sports

NPFL return today after weeks of break

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Charles Ogundiya   The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), will resume this weekend after their midseason break.   The resumption was postponed twice but the League Management Company(LMC) has announced that the MatchDay 20 would be played this weekend. According to the source, the LMC decided to continue after meeting with the 20 clubs in […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool hit 7,000th goal in win over Blades

Posted on Author Reporter

*Penalty controversy as Chelsea, Man United play dour draw *Quick fire Spurs cruise past Burnley *Arsenal comeback stuns Leicester *Wasteful Fulham frustrated by Palace in shutout Liverpool ended a run of four successive Premier League defeats and scored their 7,000th top-flight goal during a victory at Sheffield United that moves them within two points of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica