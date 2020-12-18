Sports

NFF spends N6.5m as 40 Eaglets fail MRI test

• Amoo at crossroads as only one first team player passes
• Team now has no goalkeeper

With less than three weeks to the start of the CAF U-17 African Cup of Nations in Benin, the coach of Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets is at crossroad as only one member of his ‘first eleven’ passed the MRI test. The Eaglets camp was thrown into confusion after it was revealed that 40 out of 60 players the coaching crew had in camp passed the mandatory age test.

Sources revealed that out of the 20 players who passed the test none of them was a goalkeeper and only one player has been considered a first team player. According to SCORENigeria, Amoo and his assistants have also found it more difficult after four out of the 20 players still in camp play in the same position.

They are now left with the job to search for more players to fortify the team with less than three weeks to the start of the African tourney. Meanwhile, a whopping N6.5 million has been expended on the MRI test as each player was tested with N110,000. “The team sticks to Grade 4 to ensure Nigeria do not run foul of the latest decision by CAF that a country will be disqualified should a player be deemed ineligible because of age

