NFF still in search of Grade A friendlies for Eagles

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that the body is still in search of grade A friendly matches to prepare the Super Eagles for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers starting in September 2021. Pinnick said this while defending the warm up match arranged for the team against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon next month in Austria.

He said the NFF accepted the Cameroon’s offer because it is one of the biggest African football countries. “They’ve got quality players and they are the first in history to have gotten to the quarter-final stage of the World Cup and have been to World Cup more than any other country in Africa. “Don’t also forget that Cameroon will host the Africa Cup of Nations next year.

We are not actually going into that tournament for jamboree but we have a target and by God’s grace is going to be a podium performance.” This is why we want to play top teams in Africa so that when the World Cup qualifiers enters the crucial stage we would be able to know whether the boys can match countries like Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal, Egypt as far African countries are concerned because they are tough countries,” Pinnick said.

The President said the World Cup is a tournament every player dreams to go and with better preparation before September knowing fully well that between June and July most teams will be on break, it is proper to keep them in shape.

