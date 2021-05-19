Sports

NFF still in search of Grade A friendlies for Eagles

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that the body is still in search of grade A friendly matches to prepare the Super Eagles for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers starting in September 2021. Pinnick said this while defending the warm up match arranged for the team against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon next month in Austria.

He said the NFF accepted the Cameroon’s offer because it is one of the biggest African football countries. “They’ve got quality players and they are the first in history to have gotten to the quarter-final stage of the World Cup and have been to World Cup more than any other country in Africa. “Don’t also forget that Cameroon will host the Africa Cup of Nations next year.

We are not actually going into that tournament for jamboree but we have a target and by God’s grace is going to be a podium performance.” This is why we want to play top teams in Africa so that when the World Cup qualifiers enters the crucial stage we would be able to know whether the boys can match countries like Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal, Egypt as far African countries are concerned because they are tough countries,” Pinnick said.

The President said the World Cup is a tournament every player dreams to go and with better preparation before September knowing fully well that between June and July most teams will be on break, it is proper to keep them in shape.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Stage set for Sportsville award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All is now set for the maiden edition of the Sportsville award which holds today at Ibis Royale Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Organizers of the award disclosed yesterday that every arrangement has been put in place for a memorable outing. Chairman of the event’s planning committee, Tony Ubani in a statement said top on the list […]
Sports

Emirates FA Cup, Copa del Rey, Coppa Italia live on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

January is already over but football never stops on StarTimes. February promises to be more exciting as top domestic cup competitions peak in Europe. This week, The Emirates FA Cup enters its 5th round, as Coppa Italia and Copa del Rey witness their semi-final stages. All matches will be broadcast live and in HD on […]
Sports

Wales climb into Nations League top tier with victory over 10-man Finland

Posted on Author Reporter

*Belgium, Italy seal places in next year’s four-team finals Wales secured promotion to the top tier of the Nations League with a 3-1 win over 10-man Finland. Harry Wilson and Daniel James scored first-half goals after Jere Uronen was sent off early at the Cardiff City Stadium. The Norwich striker Teemu Pukki pulled one back for Finland in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica