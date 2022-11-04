NFF, take note, Flamingos are the new-look Falcons!

In 1985, a bunch of young lads left the shores of Nigeria to China unnoticed but eventually, they conquered the world by lifting the FIFA U-16 World Cup and it was the very first for any African country at the time. It was indeed a big deal because the implication was that Nigeria was the best country in the world in that cadre of football at that time. We recall that after that exploit, Nigeria went on to win the competition four more times – 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2017. Today, in the all-time rankings of the tournament, Nigeria is the best in the world.

The country’s U-20 team have played in the final of FIFA World Cup on two occasions but ended up as silver medallists while at the U-23 level, Nigeria won gold medal at the Atlanta Olympic Games football event and went ahead to win silver at the Beijing Games in 2008 losing to Argentina in the final and also clinched bronze at the Rio 2018 Games. Nigeria’s female footballers have been more prolific in the senior team, the Super Falcons, than the age grade teams – the Flamingos (U-17) and Falconets (U-20).

In 11 editions of the African Women Nations Cup, the Falcons have won nine times but the search for the 10th title is fast becoming a big task because there are emerging forces from countries like South Africa, Zambia, Cameroun, Ghana and even Morocco. The Falcons lost to Morocco in the semi-final of the AWCON earlier this year and went ahead to again lose to Zambia in the Third Place match. We make bold to say that the current Falcons players are aging such that there is a need to inject fresh blood to boost the mobility of the team. Our investigations revealed that three of the current players in Falcons have spent over 20 years in the national team.

The team needs to be overhauled but sadly the Manager, Randy Waldrum is also not proving to be good enough as shepherd of the team. However, that is a discussion for another day. As the search for replacement for the tired legs in the Falcons continues, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. Just like many followers of the game witnessed in 1985 when some unknown U-17 players came back with the U-16 FIFA World Cup, a bunch of unknown girls have also made Nigeria proud and this time in far-away India. In the history of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, Nigeria and indeed Africa have never gone beyond the quarterfinal stage. In fact, only Nigeria has gotten that far but at the just concluded 2022 edition, history was made with the Flamingos of Nigeria winning the bronze medal in a special way.

We view the bronze as a medal being as good as gold for many reasons. Nigeria lost her first match 2-1 to Germany after scoring first and playing so well but went ahead to win the next two group games to enter the last eight stage. In the quarterfinals, the Flamingos defeated a highly-rated United States of America team on penalties to move into the semis.

They also lost on penalties to Colombia in a very keen contest and in the Third Place match, Flamingos surprisingly went 3-0 up against the Germans only to surrender the advantage to end the match 3-3 after regulation time. In the end, the Nigerian girls won 3-2 on penalties. The exploits of the U-17 girls under the tutelage of coach Bankole Olowokere is coming at a time the country is in need of young blood to boost the mobility and aggressiveness of the Super Falcons team. And so the bronze medal U-17 girls should not be underrated but be encouraged not only to graduate to the next cadre of the age grade but to go all the way to the senior team.

Team coach Olowokere said after the match: “I am a very happy man that we did not leave India empty-handed. It has been a great tournament with a lot of lessons learnt. We give God the glory.” We also noted that players like Opeyemi Ajakaye, Aminat Bello, Chidera Okenwa, Edidong Etim, Miracle Usani and Tumininu Adesina were consistent all through in India. And so we charge the new leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure the talents of these ladies are not allowed to rot away. Rather, we urge the football house to work out a proper transition plan for the bronze winning Flamingos team and also bring in quality coaches to evaluate the just concluded competition. We insist that some of the players who featured in India for Nigeria can move straight to the Falcons while others can form the nucleus of the national U-20 team, the Falconets and the Olympics women team.

It is not out of place to say that the players to take over from the aging Falcons are here but it is crucial to get it right in terms of transition and graduation into the higher cadres. The Moroccan and South African senior women teams are made up of young and agile girls. Nigeria should be bold enough to feature some of its young girls in the senior team. The rebuilding process of the Falcons is fast taking shape if the NFF is seeing things from the technical and modern aspects of football in today’s perspectives.

