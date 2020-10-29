NFF Technical Director: Eguavoen, best man for job – Elumelu

A former Technical committee member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Austin Elumelu, has described newly- appointed NFF Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen, as the best man for the position. Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Monday, the retired footballer said Cerezo, as Eguavoen is fondly called during his playing days, has shown in the past that he had what it takes to excel in that position. Elumelu recalled a situation whereby the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner proposed a minimum of Ordinary National Diploma (OND) for aspiring Super Eagles player. “He has played the game and also gone to school to learn more about the job which will help out teams,” he said.

“Years back, I saw his report and at a time he advised that any player going to play for the Super Eagles must have a minimum of OND, but we can even say school certificate, because that will help our national team players to attain a level of education. “In America, for you to be in NBA, you must have passed through college or still in college, which has made the quality of the game to be very high over there. However, there are pro and cons.

“The technical department of the NFF must be people with knowledge of the game, at times those that have played the game and also gone to school, their job is to study the game. “Eguavoen has all these qualities and I am also happy that someone like Siji Lagunju is still part of the Technical Department. “When you read his technical report, you will understand the game better than someone who watched the game. He will give you minute-by-minute report of the game which

