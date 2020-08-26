Sports

NFF throws out Rivers United’s petition

Rivers United’s bid to play in the next CAF Champions League has been finally laid to rest after the Nigeria Football Federation ratified the final table for the last Nigeria Football Professional Football League presented by the League Management Committee.

 

Rivers United have protested the decision on the final league table presented by the LMC using the Points Per Game (PPG) and the Weighted Points Per Game (WPPG) methodologies after the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic with most teams having 13 games left.

 

The Port Harcourt-based team were second as at the time the season ended abruptly but after the use of the two methodologies, Enyimba pushed Rivers to the third position and the Peoples Elephant will now represent Nigeria in the next CAF Champions League. Plateau United (49 points), Rivers United (45 points) and Lobi Stars (43 points) made up the top three before play was suspended while Enyimba who had played only 20 games were fifth on 36 points.

 

Using the PPG which calculates a team’s final points by dividing the number of points accrued by the number of games played, Plateau United emerged first on 1.96 points while Enyimba and Rivers United were tied on 1.80 points apiece.

