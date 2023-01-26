NFF to bar League Chairmen from board positions

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau has said his priority is to rebuild the various national leagues and attract investors and sponsorship and not about the election now into various league boards. He disclosed even if elections are to come up in nearest future, the various leagues will be headed by independent people and not club chairmen as the practice in the past. “We want to build confidence in our league and let it be governed by independent minds who are soccer lovers.

It is not appropriate to make club chairmen head of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), Nigerian National League (NNL), Nigerian League One NLO and the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL). According to him, “Rebuilding and rejuvenating our domestic league is top on our agenda as this will attract more sponsors and followers. “Nigerians are beginning to accept and embrace all the steps we are embarking upon adding that they are now following the league, commending us for the steps so far taken.” He said the leagues currently are going through a rebranding process to build more confidence.

“There are some silent Nigerian billionaires who are football ‘crazy’ and are ready to fork out any amount if we convince them that their money will be well spent. “If such people can fly to Europe at weekends to watch matches, we believe they can contribute more to our leagues if given the opportunities,” Gusau said. On the threat by Total Promotions that they will drag the NPFL to court over some contract entered into by the former board the League Management Company LMC, Gusau said that as far he is concerned there is no existing contract with themastheircontractexpired with the last board. “

