NFF to bar League Chairmen from board positions

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau has said his priority is to rebuild the various national leagues and attract investors and sponsorship and not about the election now into various league boards. He disclosed even if elections are to come up in nearest future, the various leagues will be headed by independent people and not club chairmen as the practice in the past. “We want to build confidence in our league and let it be governed by independent minds who are soccer lovers.

It is not appropriate to make club chairmen head of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), Nigerian National League (NNL), Nigerian League One NLO and the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL). According to him, “Rebuilding and rejuvenating our domestic league is top on our agenda as this will attract more sponsors and followers. “Nigerians are beginning to accept and embrace all the steps we are embarking upon adding that they are now following the league, commending us for the steps so far taken.” He said the leagues currently are going through a rebranding process to build more confidence.

"There are some silent Nigerian billionaires who are football 'crazy' and are ready to fork out any amount if we convince them that their money will be well spent. "If such people can fly to Europe at weekends to watch matches, we believe they can contribute more to our leagues if given the opportunities," Gusau said. On the threat by Total Promotions that they will drag the NPFL to court over some contract entered into by the former board the League Management Company LMC, Gusau said that as far he is concerned there is no existing contract with them as their contract expired with the last board.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Chebback grabs winner for hosts Morocco at Wafcon

Posted on Author Reporter

  Captain Ghizlane Chebback scored a first half winner as hosts Morocco defeated debutants Burkina Faso 1-0 in their Group A clash at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat on Saturday, the opening game of the 12-team continental competition. With FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his CAF counterpart Patrice Motsepe looking on, […]
Sports

FA Cup: Man Utd beat Everton to reach fourth round

Posted on Author Reporter

*Iwobi stretchered off after suffering ankle injury Marcus Rashford scored once and made two goals as Manchester United gained a hard-fought victory over Everton in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford. United only needed four minutes to take the lead, Antony sliding in at the back post to convert Rashford’s pass, reports the […]
Sports

StarTimes to air FIBA AfroBasket 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Africa’s leading digital TV operator StarTimes is going to broadcast the African Championship of Nations, FIBA AfroBasket Rwanda 2021 live and exclusive.   The 30th edition of the AfroBasket, men’s basketball continental championship of Africa, is scheduled to take place between August 24 and September 5 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital city. 16 national teams […]

