NFF to conduct further interviews for Eagles’ Manager job

Charles Ogundiya The Nigeria Football Federation has been given more time to interview more candidates for the position of the Super Eagles Technical Adviser after a meeting with the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development on Monday in Abuja. According to information reaching out correspondent, the meeting went well with both bodies agreeing to work together in the interest of Nigerian football. Some of the highlights of the meeting was for the NFF to take the next few days to conduct further interviews with the prospective coaches/candidates seeking to become the Super Eagles Technical Adviser. Thereafter NFF will meet with the Ministry to reach a final decision on the matter. Key Performance Indicators, (KPIs) are to be fully worked out and put in place before a new national coach is hired as the Ministry tasked NFF on absolute commitment to the rebuilding process for Nigerian football and the national teams in all areas
Leeds close to £30m deal for Man Utd’s James
Leeds United are closing in on a club record £30m deal to sign Manchester United winger Daniel James. Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa has been keeping a close eye on James ever since the Welshman’s move to Elland Road from Swansea collapsed in January 2019. James subsequently joined United that summer and has scored nine […]
At least 22 injured as fans fight at Mexican match
At least 22 people were injured when violence broke out among the crowd at a top-flight match in Mexico. The Liga MX encounter between Queretaro and Atlas was abandoned after 63 minutes when fighting spilled on to the field at La Corregidora stadium, reports the BBC. Some players attempted to calm fans down before […]
South West to experience grassroots development – Oyedeji
The South West Representative on the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Olumide Oyedeji, is excited about the prospect of basketball development in the zone under his watch for the next four years. Speaking recently after the zonal meeting with Chairmen of the six basketball associations under the zone, Oyedeji said grassroots development, technical training […]
