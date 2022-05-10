NFF to conduct further interviews for Eagles’ Manager job

Charles Ogundiya The Nigeria Football Federation has been given more time to interview more candidates for the position of the Super Eagles Technical Adviser after a meeting with the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development on Monday in Abuja. According to information reaching out correspondent, the meeting went well with both bodies agreeing to work together in the interest of Nigerian football. Some of the highlights of the meeting was for the NFF to take the next few days to conduct further interviews with the prospective coaches/candidates seeking to become the Super Eagles Technical Adviser. Thereafter NFF will meet with the Ministry to reach a final decision on the matter. Key Performance Indicators, (KPIs) are to be fully worked out and put in place before a new national coach is hired as the Ministry tasked NFF on absolute commitment to the rebuilding process for Nigerian football and the national teams in all areas

