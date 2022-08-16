Sports

NFF to host Annual General Assembly in Lagos Thursday

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will host its 77th Annual General Assembly in Lagos on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Earlier scheduled also for the city of Lagos on December 17 last year, the event was put on hold as a result of an ex parte injunction issued by a Federal High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State following the filing of a suit by some football stakeholders.

Thursday’s event is slated to hold at the Best Western Plus Hotel, Victoria Island and will welcome the Chairmen and Secretaries of the 44 Members of the NFF (Football Associations of all the 36 States and the FCT; the Leagues; Coaches Association; Referees Association and; the Players’ Union); Members of the NFF Executive Committee; invited dignitaries; NFF Management and Staff and; a number of other stakeholders.

The General Assembly will consider a roadmap towards this year’s Elective Congress of the Federation, as well as such items as may be proposed by the Members or Members of the Executive Committee.

 

