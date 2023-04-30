NFF To Install VAR In Regional Stadiums

As part of the ongoing efforts to retrain officials, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has finalised plans to put video assistant referees in regional stadiums across the nation.

This was disclosed on Saturday in Ilorin, Kwara State during the National Elective Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Referees Association by the federation’s President, Malam Ibrahim Gusau.

Gusau tasked the association’s new leadership to build development plans, forecast, organise, and make sure the future of Nigerian referees is properly fostered and watered for the growth of the game. Gusau was represented by an NFF official, Malam Muhammed Ameenu.

Gusau stated the installation of VAR crucial to the evolution and development of football while emphasizing the NFF’s unwavering support for NRA in their efforts to transform the national game.

According to The News Agency of Nigeria, Malam Sani Zubair defeated Elder Daniel Olokor by receiving 53 votes from the 54 accredited delegates to succeed Otunba Tade Azeez.