NFF under fire as Eagles kick over entitlements

Pinnick’s board owes players backlog of match bonuses, allowances

The Super Eagles players are becoming increasingly angry over the refusal of the Nigeria Federation (NFF) to clear the backlog of match bonuses and allowances it is owing them. As a results, they are allegedly planning to protest before playing their next international friendly match. The Eagles are billed to face Venezuela in a friendly game on November 9 in San Jose before traveling to Lisbon for another faceoff with Portugal a few days later but New Telegraph has learned that the tie faces some skirmishes as the Eagles are planning to meet with the new leadership of the NFF to demand the clearance of the outstanding debts before filing out for the tie.

A source said that the players were very unhappy about the way the erstwhile board of the NFF led by Amaju Pinnick treated their welfare and are ready for a showdown talk with the new helmsman Ibrahim Gusau.

“The Super Eagles players are very angry with the last board of the NFF as regards the way they handled their welfare. They may put the new man under pressure because they want to ask him about his plans for the team and how their backlog of allowances and bonuses would be cleared. “The NFF is owing the players allowances of about 12 matches now; they were not even given a dime for the prosecution o the last friendly matches against Algeria,” a source in the federation said

