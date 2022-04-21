NFF under severe pressure over Eagles’ new Manager

Federation yet to name shortlisted four

With less than two months to the two friendly matches organized for the senior national football team and the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Nigeria Football Federation is under immense pressure over the decision of who to pick as the next Manager of the Super Eagles. As much as Nigerians are eager to see the NFF chart a new course for the Super Eagles, the federation has not in concrete terms exhibited readiness to move on, especially after the disappointment of the country’s failure to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup. Last week, the NFF rolled out names of assistant coaches for the Super Eagles, the CHAN team, U-17 team and the U-20 team without naming the Manager for the senior national team. Sources at the NFF revealed that the board of the federation has settled for Portuguese, Jose Perseiro, but the ministry of sports has warned that the process must be carried out transparently and the NFF must be able to defend the choice of whoever emerges as next Eagles manager.

“It did not take much time to pick Perseiro because he was on the verge of getting the job before AFCON in Cameroon but the Minister is asking for how he emerged and the score sheets of the evaluation process. This is the reason for the delay but all will b e sorted soon but that there is pressure because qualifiers for another AFCON is around the corner,” our source said. It could be recalled that about two weeks ago, the technical committee of the federation met in Abuja to shortlist four foreign coaches. Perseiro was one the coaches. The three others are Ernesto Verlverde, Philip Cocu and Laurent Blanc. A member of the technical committee, Dahiru Sadi, only on Wednesday said that the body was ready to interview the four shortlisted foreign coaches and pick the best fairly. “We can interview them and get the best on merit for Nigeria,” Sadi said.

A former International Ifeanyi Udeze on Wednesday noted that the delay was a bad omen for Nigerian football especially with the Eagles due to play competitive games in June. “We do not have time. A decision must be taken fast in the interest of Nigeria. We should be looking beyond qualifying for AFCON but to go there and win the trophy next year June to make the fans happy. To do that, the NFF should be fast so that work can start,” Udeze said. Nigeria on Tuesday was drawn to play in Group A of the 2023 AFCON along with Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau and Sao Tome/Mauritius

