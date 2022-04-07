NFF will engage another stooge for Eagles – Disu

Former Nigeria defender, Tajudeen Disu, has said the Nigeria Football Federation Officials will certainly employ one that will do their bidding as the next coach of the Super Eagles. Disu made this observation in reaction to yesterday’s resolutions of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation in the Federal Capital Territory, which included hiring a new coach for the Super Eagles.

The sixth leg of the communique has the Executive Committee mandating its Technical and Development Sub-Committee to, within the next 5 days, make recommendations to the Executive Committee on coaching crews for the Super Eagles, the CHAN team, the U-20 Boys (Flying Eagles) and the U-17 Boys (Golden Eaglets) ahead of upcoming assignments. The former Abiola Babes player said Nigerians shouldn’t expect the football body to hire a coach that knows his onions as a replacement for Augustine Eguavoen.

He carpeted those making a case for former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, adding that the Franco-German is tactically and technically inept. He said: “NFF will certainly hire one of their stooges who they will manipulate to the detriment of the team and the happiness of Nigerians. Most officials of the NFF now act as agents and force their players on coaches. Coaches are never given a free hand to manage their teams under the current Amaju Pinnick-led board, but are quick to point accusing fingers at coaches and players when things go wrong. “Coaching is not the problem with the Super Eagles, but the NFF’s refusal to enhance grassroots football as in the past. The national team is made up of professional players with vast experience. They spend at most a week in camp, preparatory to matches, so what can the coach teach them in three or four days?

