NFF woos PDP top shots to plot tenure extension

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Fresh facts have emerged during the week about moves of some top members of the board of the Nigeria Football Federation to extend the current tenure of the officials. The current tenure of the NFF board expires in September but recent reports have shown that there are no plans to stage an election of the apex football ruling body in the land.

To date, there are no transitional plans in place by the Amaju Pinnick-led board and there are no plans for Congress of the football body as well. Authoritative sources revealed that top shots of the federation have held several meetings with top members of the People’s Democratic Party to assist in the delay of the federation’s Congress and elections to the board.

“These guys are desperate and it is funny they do not know that things like this will always be out in the public domain. The party members are friends despite different affiliations and that is why their plot has been exposed to APC top shots who felt the NFF is undermining the ruling party. “They plan with the PDP top guns to make sure that the NFF Elections and General Assembly do not hold till February 2023 Presidential General elections. The politicians assured the NFF top shots that they will retain their positions till after their victory in February 2023.”

 

Our Reporters

Sports

Serie A: Locatelli strike gives Juventus derby victory as Inter fight back

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manuel Locatelli’s 86th-minute goal grabbed Juventus a hard-fought 1-0 derby victory at Torino on Saturday as Massimiliano Allegri’s men made it three straight Serie A wins, while Edin Dzeko came off the bench to inspire Inter Milan past Sassuolo. Visitors Juve were poor for the majority of the match but improved late on and […]
Sports

#EndSars: Ighalo, Oshonaike condemn attack on protesters

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Joshua promises support for victims     Nigerian internationals, Odion Ighalo and Funke Oshonaike, have condemned the October 20, 2020 attack on protesters at the Lekki toll gate by the Nigeria army. Speaking on a video that got viral, Manchester United striker, Ighalo said it was so unfortunate that the government could be killing […]
Sports

Ronaldo saves Man Utd again as Bayern, Juve reach UCL knockouts

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo scored another late goal to rescue Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday, as his former club Juventus and Bayern Munich both secured qualification for the last 16 with two group games to spare. Ronaldo fired in from the edge of the box a minute into injury time to snatch United […]

