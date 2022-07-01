NFF woos PDP top shots to plot tenure extension

Fresh facts have emerged during the week about moves of some top members of the board of the Nigeria Football Federation to extend the current tenure of the officials. The current tenure of the NFF board expires in September but recent reports have shown that there are no plans to stage an election of the apex football ruling body in the land.

To date, there are no transitional plans in place by the Amaju Pinnick-led board and there are no plans for Congress of the football body as well. Authoritative sources revealed that top shots of the federation have held several meetings with top members of the People’s Democratic Party to assist in the delay of the federation’s Congress and elections to the board.

“These guys are desperate and it is funny they do not know that things like this will always be out in the public domain. The party members are friends despite different affiliations and that is why their plot has been exposed to APC top shots who felt the NFF is undermining the ruling party. “They plan with the PDP top guns to make sure that the NFF Elections and General Assembly do not hold till February 2023 Presidential General elections. The politicians assured the NFF top shots that they will retain their positions till after their victory in February 2023.”

