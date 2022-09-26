NFF writes FIFA again!

…says FG, Nigerian judiciary are 3rd party

*Minister meets Presidential candidates Tuesday

The Nigeria Football Federation has written a letter to the Federation of International Football in a fresh bid to postpone the forthcoming election slated for September 30. In the letter signed by General Secretary Muhammed Sanusi, the football body is accusing the Federal Government of interfering in football matters.

The NFF also told FIFA that the country’s judiciary is also interfering in the affairs of football in the country. Authoritative sources told our correspondent that that the latest move of the Amaju Pinnick-led board was aimed at getting an approval to shift the election and remain in power for few more months.

It was further revealed that the reply of FIFA to the letter was also forwarded to the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Sports. FIFA in its reply advised NFF to dialogue with all parties and move on with its operations which includes the forthcoming elections.

A stakeholder who prefers anonymity was furious about this development which he termed as an affront from the NFF to the FG. “Why is the NFF always running to FIFA and threatening everyone. This same body will run to government and sponsors for money but when people talk about its operations, they shout interference. It is absurd.

Nigerian law is superior to any other law. These NFF officials are taking the country for a ride, they should be charged for contempt and be investigated,” the stakeholder said.

The NFF election billed to take place on September 30 in Benin is currently facing a threat with the court injunction by the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria through the Task Force head, Harrison Jalla.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, is billed to meet all the Presidential candidates for the NFF election on Tuesday in Abuja.

