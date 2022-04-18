Sports

‘NFF yet to engage Perseiro’

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

…urged to re-evaluate 4 shortlisted coaches

 

The Nigeria Football Federation is yet to take a final decision on the next Manager of the Super Eagles from the four-man shortlist of the technical committee of the federation. Four managers recommended by the technical committee of the federation are Laurent Blanc, Erstano Velverde, Philip Cocu and Jose Perseiro.

 

Though chieftains of the NFF are comfortable to have Perseiro on board as the next Eagles Manager, authoritative sources revealed at the weekend that nothing has been concluded.

 

Perseiro, it could be recalled was on the verge of getting the Eagles job shortly before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations staged earlier in the year, there is a directive that  all the four shortlisted must be evaluated on merit rather than sentiments.

 

“There is a pause on Perseiro for now until all the three others are evaluated alongside Perseiro so that quality should triumph over sentiments.

 

This is a very sensitive issue because Nigerians love football and they are yet to come to terms with the failure of Eagles to pick a ticket to Qatar 2022 World Cup,” the source stated.

 

This development is a sharp contrast to reports that the NFF has reached agreement to work with the Portuguese with a four years contract offer. “No contract has been signed or agreed by any of the coaches.

 

The federation chieftains might have their preference but they are set to again reevaluate all the four and pick the very best for the country with a prove of how the new coach emerge ahead of others,” the source added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Omidiran gives kits to schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman, Women Football Development Committee of the Nigeria Football federation, Alhaja Ayo Omidiran, has distributed sports materials to some selected schools in Irewole Federal Constituency in Osun State. Honourable Omidiran, a former Member of the House of Representatives, said she distributed the sports items to encourage the students to embrace sports. High quality sports […]
Sports

CAFCC: We’ll be ready anytime –Eguma

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

As Enyimba exit CAF Champions League It was a big relief for the players and officials of Rivers United after their CAF Confederation Cup game against Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa was postponed till further notice. According to the media officer of the team, Charles Mayuku, the game scheduled for Wednesday January 6 has been […]
Sports

Ogunjobi Gold Cup postponed over #EndSars curfew

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Organisers of the Ogunjobi Gold Cup have informed that it’s pre-season tourney billed to host from October 29th to November 7th at the Kwara State Sports Complex in Ilorin has been postponed to a further date.   The development was as a result of the Kwara State Government’s declaration of a 24-hour curfew imposed on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica