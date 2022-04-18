‘NFF yet to engage Perseiro’

…urged to re-evaluate 4 shortlisted coaches

The Nigeria Football Federation is yet to take a final decision on the next Manager of the Super Eagles from the four-man shortlist of the technical committee of the federation. Four managers recommended by the technical committee of the federation are Laurent Blanc, Erstano Velverde, Philip Cocu and Jose Perseiro.

Though chieftains of the NFF are comfortable to have Perseiro on board as the next Eagles Manager, authoritative sources revealed at the weekend that nothing has been concluded.

Perseiro, it could be recalled was on the verge of getting the Eagles job shortly before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations staged earlier in the year, there is a directive that all the four shortlisted must be evaluated on merit rather than sentiments.

“There is a pause on Perseiro for now until all the three others are evaluated alongside Perseiro so that quality should triumph over sentiments.

This is a very sensitive issue because Nigerians love football and they are yet to come to terms with the failure of Eagles to pick a ticket to Qatar 2022 World Cup,” the source stated.

This development is a sharp contrast to reports that the NFF has reached agreement to work with the Portuguese with a four years contract offer. “No contract has been signed or agreed by any of the coaches.

The federation chieftains might have their preference but they are set to again reevaluate all the four and pick the very best for the country with a prove of how the new coach emerge ahead of others,” the source added.

