Sports

NFF yet to pay Eagles’ allowances, bonuses for playoffs

Posted on Author ADEKUNLE SALAMI Comment(0)

Super Eagles players and officials who prosecuted the Qatar 2022 World Cup play offs against Ghana are yet to be paid their match bonuses and allowances by the Nigeria Football Federation. Some of the players who spoke to or correspondent noted that two weeks after the match the federation was yet to pay them any money apart from the return tickets provided for all of them, Eagles winning bonus for every competitive match is $5,000 each while coaches get $10,000. A draw attracts $2,500 and $5,000 respectively for the players and coaches.

The players still unhappy about the ouster of the country from the Qatar 2022 World Cup are irked that their daily allowances was yet to hit their account. “It was sad we lost but the way the setup is now is not good. While in camp, the allowances should be given to us and we should have been given our bonuses from the result in Kumasi before the Abuja match,” one of the players said. A backroom staff who also prefers anonymity explained that it was the Central Bank’s cashless policy that was affecting the NFF.

“To bring out dollars is not as easy as before and in recent time the federation sends the money into accounts of individuals later. Just that the mood of our failure to qualify might have affected all this time but the money will still come,” he said. NFF’s General Secretary, Muhammed Sanusi, in his apology speech to Nigerians after the Eagles failed to pick Qatar ticket, noted that the players and officials were ‘provided with all they needed for the match.’ The Eagles stayed about 10 days in camp for the two-leg playoffs with two draws recorded. Though it was not enough to qualify Nigeria, it is expected that the reward template will be retained for the playoffs.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

USA’94 fallout: Westerhof sues Bonfrere over allegations of match-fixing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two former coaches of Nigeria, Clemens Westerhof and Johannes Bonfrere are locked in a legal battle in far away Holland, over allegations of match-fixing during Nigeria’s USA ’94 World Cup campaign. Westerhof has sued Bonfrere for defamation of character and is praying that the Rechtbank Gelderland High Court in Arnhem, Netherlands should ask his […]
Sports

UK trained coach: My age added advantage as a youth coach

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nilayo FC Technical Adviser, Eboboritse Uwejamomere, has revealed that his age will give him an edge in handling any of the age-grade teams in the country.   Speaking during an interview season monitored by our correspondent, the United Kingdomtrained coach, said he will be glad to work with players within the ages of 16 and […]
Sports

Lagos SWAN honours Ubani, Ilaboya, others

Posted on Author Adedeji Adeyanju

It was a befitting end to the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter week, with some of the former chairman of the association receiving awards at the Gala/ Award Night organized by the current executives of the association.   The Gala Night, which took place at the association’s secretariat, saw others like the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica