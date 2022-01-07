NFF’s confusion and Eguavoen’s massive AFCON task

Nigeria’s participation in the AFCON in Cameroon will be experiencing a twist given the exit of Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The development did not come as a surprise because many fans of the game clamoured for this following the lack-lustre performances of the Eagles in recent games. We recall that after 64 months on the saddle, Rohr failed to provide a pattern for the Eagles while the team lacked consistency in all departments.

The Franco-German coach failed to monitor the Nigeria Professional Football League and so he did not give a chance to the country’s home-based players in the national team just as he also ignored some quality players abroad who deserve to be in the current Eagles fold. Following the termination of Rohr’s contract, the board swiftly appointed Augustine Eguavoen as the Manager of the Super Eagles on an interim basis. We make bold to say his choice as interim handler is not a bad choice for the team because Eguavoen has won bronze as a coach with the team in the past.

He also won gold as a player. However, the number of assistants attached to the team gives cause for concern as this means there will be many conflicting interests in the technical crew. This is a huge burden on Eguavoen and the little time before the AFCON makes the situation more complex. We are aware this was decided at a virtual meeting of the NFF Executive Committee that Eguavoen will work with Salisu Yusuf (Chief Coach); Paul Aigbogun (Assistant Coach); Joseph Yobo (Assistant Coach); Dr Terry Eguaoje (Assistant Coach) and Aloysius Agu (Goalkeeper Trainer). Former Nigeria captains, Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Garba Lawal were also appointed to provide technical and ambassadorial support for the crew. However, we believe the number of assistants and the ambassadors could cause more harm than good for the Head Coach.

The NFF is confused and that was why it tarried for so long before the decision to fire Rohr was reached. The Federation also announced the replacement of Rohr, Jose Peseiro, only 10 days to the AFCON finals. We feel that the NFF has created some confusion by not allowing Eguavoen to at least pick two people who have similar philosophy with him as his direct assistants. Now, he must work with those appointed by the federation.

This is not fair enough especially now that there is an observer who is the substantive Manager of the team. With the Africa Nations Cup kicking off in 48 hours, no doubt, the task before Eguavoen and his legion of assistants is huge. The central defence that we have so far seen during the qualifying games is shambolic and with Nigeria facing Egypt on January 11 in the country’s first match, this just has to change. The midfield lacks creativity forcing strikers to track back to get the balls rather than wait for a good pass to convert to goals at the other end of the pitch.

The team also lacks leadership like we had in previous teams. It is crucial to have two or three players play leadership roles during games to maintain team focus and boost the confidence of the younger ones. Overall, the team has to be well balanced to compete at the continental stage and be ready to excel. These are corrections Eguavoen should make within a short time. No doubt, the burden on his shoulders is enormous. The time is so short now to see how the technical crew can have understanding to provide a better template for the Eagles tactically, technically and physically.

The entire team lacks cohesion and one wonders how these assistants with different mindsets will work together and make Eagles super again. However, we expect the NFF to give Eguavoen and his team the same support it gave to Rohr for this singular assignment in Cameroon. Our coaches deserve respect for them to also give their best in the discharge of their duties. The exit of Rohr is an issue that should be evaluated with lessons to be learnt. The monthly pay of $45,000 did not reflect in his delivery for the team.

The ministry of sports should probe the severance pay agreed upon by the federation because even now the NFF still owes Rohr – although the football governing body has pledged to clear the debt over the next five months. It was strange that the NFF was desperate to replace Rohr with another foreign handler and that was why Peseiro was engaged despite the competence exhibited by some Nigerian coaches like Emmanuel Amuneke and a host of others. Going forward, we implore the NFF to make Peseiro’s contract public in the spirit of transparency. This is not out of place because it has happened before.

When the NFF employed Thijs Libregts for the Super Eagles ahead of the South Africa 2010 World Cup, his contract was made available. It is important to know the details of Peseiro’s deal to avoid ambiguity when there is a crisis. With the quality of players Nigeria have in various leagues abroad, the country should not have problems with AFCON because, we believe the Eagles should be competing with the best around the world. We expect the players to raise their game while the NFF should provide the enabling environment for the Eagles to clinch Nigeria’s 4th AFCON title.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...