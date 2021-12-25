NFF’s insensitivity on interim coaches, players

Football is the number one sport in the country over the years and at a time like this when the Africa Cup of Nations is around the corner, football is always on the front burner. So many issues are on the Eagles now for discussion but it is important to look at the effects of these issues on the team. Genk Striker, Paul Onuachu, is injured and at the risk of missing the AFCON but good enough, top striker, Victor Osimhen, has declared himself fit . No doubt, the country needs the two of them but to have at least one is better than missing the two best strikers in the team.

There is Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis waiting to grab this opportunity. Anyhow, they deserve to also be in the team. Football is about goal scoring and so there should be more men in the attack with plenty options so that the coach can pick depending on the situation of the team.

If club politics does not prevail over national interest, Osimhen will be in Cameroon for Nigeria. Osimhen was not listed in Napoli’s last match of the year which was lost 1-0 at home to Spezia. Beyond the readiness of the players, it is expected that the Nigeria Football Federation should create the enabling environment for the Super Eagles to excel at AFCON. Sad enough, the environment is so cloudy and so much distractions are in the air not only for the players but for the interim technical crew of the team led by Austin Eguavoen. After the sacking of Franco-German Gernot Rohr, Eguavoen, together with his legion of assistants, was named to take the Eagles to the Nations Cup which is barely two weeks away. It is sad that while the new team were working on the list for AFCON, feelers were all over that that the federation was talking to some foreign coaches to take over affairs in Eagles.

This was so much that it is possible that the interim coaches might not handle any match at all. The confused state of the federation is already a huge distraction to the entire interim crew and by extension the players. It is sad that, less than three weeks to the AFCON, Super Eagles are not sure of the crew to work with. Eguavoen himself is not sure of anything just as the board of the federation officials are busy talking to Portuguese coaches and Jose Mourinho, who has recommended two of his assistants. How to evaluate this depends on every individual. The NFF can decide to hire a foreign coach but why put Mourinho in the mix.

It’s like the federation only appreciates European coaches of any form. At a meeting with the NFF boss, Amaju Pinnick, he spoke glowingly about one of the foreign coaches who already has the dossier of all the Eagles players. This is not strange because football is now going scientific. A good coach based in Nigeria can do the same. However, the important issue here is to determine why the NFF decided to go for a foreign coach and the same body still named about 10 Nigerians as interim coaches. In the end, Eguavoen and his legion of assistants might not oversee one match before they are phased out.

The expected focus is not there and this is a setback for the players and the technical crew just as the NFF board in its wisdom believes the right step is to desperately get another foreign coach. Apart from the short time we have before AFCON, it is important to also think about the interim coaches. There seems to be no plan for the players in the domestic league in the whole arrangement.

There is nothing wrong in having at least four to six home-based players in the Super Eagles at every point in time. This means those in the Nigeria Professional Football League have something to play for. The success of the Eagles at the forthcoming African football showpiece depends not only on the coaches and players but the federation as well. So far, it is sad that the federation has been enveloped by colonial mentality and inferiority complex such that the real business in Cameroon and also the World Cup playoffs in March are secondary. The excitement of the NFF is about getting a new coach anyhow, no matter who and who were hurt in the process and the implication on the psyche of the team.

