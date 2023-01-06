NFIU stops cash withdrawals from govt accounts

…says states withdrew N701bn in 8 years

The Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) yesterday banned cash withdrawals from federal, state and local government accounts. According to the Chief Executive Officer, Modibbo Tukur, the ban will take effect from March 1. The agency warned that any government official that withdraws from such accounts face investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and police, depending on the gravity of the situation. Tukur said at a news conference in Abuja that the decision is in line with the cashless economy spearheaded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Tukur said the ban was necessary to stop the flagrant withdrawal of money from public accounts. He said all financial institutions had been instructed to stop cash withdrawals from government accounts from March 1, warning that any government official who flouts the directive would be prosecuted alongside their accomplices.

The NIFU said: “The rate of withdrawals above the threshold from public accounts has been alarming; over N701 billion has been withdrawn in cash from 2015 till date. “The NFIU had told banks and government agencies at all levels to go fully digital by moving online, as all transactions involving public money must be routed through the banks for the purpose of accountability and transparency.

“This is not reversible as we are only enforcing the law. As far as we are concerned, Nigeria will become a full noncash economy by March 1. As a consequence, any government official that withdraws even one naira cash from any public account from March 1 will be investigated and prosecuted in collaboration with relevant agencies like the EFCC, ICPC and police.”

The body said despite the introduction of the cash withdrawal limits, state governments had withdrawn a total of N701 billion above the N225 billion withdrawn by the Federal Government and N156 billion withdrawn by local governments since 2015. Tukur said prosecuting those found wanting “is not reversible as we are only enforcing the law”. The NFIU directed federal, state and local governments to ensure the smooth operationalization of the new policy.

It said: “The cash withdrawals directly contravene the provisions of the MLPPA, 2022 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022 (POCA 2022) which provide the legal framework setting limitations on cash transactions and sanctions for infringement of the provisions.” The body added that Section 2 of the MLPPA 2022 restricts cash payments of a sum exceeding N5 million (or its equivalent) for individuals, and N10 million or its equivalent for a body corporate. Section 19 of the MLPPA, 2022 imposes a fine of at least N10 million or imprisonment for a term of at least three years (or both), in the case of individuals; and a fine of N25 million in the case of a body corporate. “Section 26 of POCA, 2022 makes provision for the seizure and detention of cash over the prescribed amount under the law. “Most cash withdrawals from public accounts are in excess of N5 million and N10 million respectively which is prohibited and liable to imprisonment upon conviction. The breach of this particular provision became so rampant because there are heavy withdrawals of cash from public accounts necessitated by inflation and changes in the economy, and also due to payment for overseas travels in terms of estacodes and other overseas allowances.”

