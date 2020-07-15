NFIU tenders report on Magu to probe panel

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), yesterday, tendered an indicting report on the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to the Presidential Investigation Panel probing allegations of corruption against him.

A source close to the Justice Ayo Salami-led probe panel, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the report gave graphic details of foreign exchange (forex) dealings allegedly linked to the suspended EFCC boss and some Bureau De Change (BDC) operators.

The source told New Telegraph that the NFIU official told the panel that the burglary which reportedly took place in the agency’s office last Thursday had no effect on the sanctity of the financial records warehoused by the agency.

According to the witness, the records could not have been destroyed because they were being kept in servers and cloud storage systems.

The Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Assets (PCARA), in a report covering the period of May 29, 2015, to November 22, 2018, had earlier revealed that Magu used different sources to siphon money from the EFCC, and in some cases collecting bribes from suspects.

Magu was reported to have had relationship with a Kaduna-based BDC operator who had more than 158 accounts receiving huge amounts of money on his behalf.

The NFIU report also showed discrepancies of over N39 billion in amount of recovered loot by the EFCC under Magu and the exact amount remitted to government coffers, amongst others.

Some unknown persons allegedly broke into the office of the NFIU on Thursday night, destroying some computers containing certain vital and sensitive documents and carting away others.

The development triggered speculations of a possible attempt by forces sympathetic to Magu to cover his tracks as the NFIU, which used to be part of the EFCC, had investigated the allegations of financial malfeasance against Magu before his recent arrest and trial by the presidential panel.

Like this: Like Loading...