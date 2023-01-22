NFIU To Govs: We don’t want barrages of investigation

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has clarified reasons for the issuance of fresh guidelines that barred Ministries , Department and Agencies ( MDAs) including three tires of governments from cash withdrawals.

Essentially, the agency said the guidelines were issued, to control barrage of investigations it forsaw coming from unrestrained cash withdrawal limit, noting that the guidelines were meant to help the governors not to fight them or any public servant.

NFIU’s position was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Chief Media Analyst, Ahmed Dikko. It came on the backdrop of reactions to the guidelines generated from Governors’ Forum .

The Governors’ Forum rose from a meeting with the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday over Naira re-design and cashless transaction policy. The Forum expressed misgivings on certain aspect of policy implementation. A communiqué issued by the Forum’ Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, noted its concern on the recently advisory cash transaction action of NFIU , which the ‘Forum said were outside NFIU remit and mandate.

Responding to Forum’s position, NFIU said : “We reached a stage that if we allow the present scenario to continue, all public institutions will drift into structured cash withdrawals of certain amounts of money which by law, standards and best practices must be investigated continuously, which is neither desirable nor reasonable.

“We feel communities must move on by accommodating changes and adjusting to new developments.

“Last time, we issued the local government guidelines. We were taken to court but we won the case”.

NFIU’s statement read in parts: ” When approached by newsmen to respond to Statement issued by Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum regarding the guidelines on cash withdrawals from all government accounts, the Director, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, said: “First of all, we are ready to partner with the six man committee they set up. We will enlighten them.

“Secondly, we acted within our functions and the law. We issued the Guidelines to control the barrage of investigations that we saw coming. Our Guidelines were meant to help the Governors, not to fight them or any public servant.”

“But more importantly, we need to understand that in recent past, United States’ FIU and United Kingdom’s FIU penalized Nigerian Banks with fines of millions of U.S Dollars due to non compliance. Internally, non-compliance with sections cited in the recent Guidelines comes with heavy penalties on financial institutions. We did, on gentlemanly pretext, avoid until this moment putting a fine to financial institutions expecting, gradual learning and adjustments.

“But to eternally guarantee this kind gesture is to automatically keep abusing our laws. We want every stakeholder to appreciate that we cooperated for too far and long. We held deep breath while defending these deficiencies internationally, just to continue to remain in the International pay points and competing with others.

“Finally, we also clearly stated in the preceding advisory, that the entire financial system suffered excess liquidity and liquidity ratio infringements which put hedging pressure of demand for foreign currency and gradually destroying the value of the Naira and above all, creating wide room for money laundering and terrorism affecting significantly the rural populace on top of general inflation in the open market place.

“We are in support of working together to stop these challenges and in most progressive manner.”

